Titans head coach Vrabel says team has been educated, respects players decision when it comes to vaccination

Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)-The NFL’s 32 teams continue to educate players about the benefits of the COVID-19 vaccine. And while the league isn’t requiring vaccines for players, it is encouraging them by relaxing protocols for players who are vaccinated.

While around 50 percent of the league’s players have been vaccinated, there are still those who are skeptical. Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel understands this is a large focal point and discussions with his team have happened.

“I think what is important is that the education is there, the communication is there. We have had multiple conversations with them,” said Vrabel.

Vrabel also weighed in on what he thinks about teams with higher vaccination rates having a slight advantage during the season.

“I don’t think there is going to be an issue with whatever threshold that we get to, about being able to coach and being able to function, but some of the other things as far as the close contact or tracing we have to be responsible for,” said Vrabel. “Also, making sure we’re tracking who is wearing their mask and all those things the NFL can fine you for. That’s where I think the competitive advantage or disadvantage may come in.”

When it comes to Vrabel’s thoughts on whether or not players should get vaccinated, he said that is their personal decision.

“I’m not going to comment on why someone may or may not make a personal decision. We are going to respect their decisions to do what is best and continue to get the education they need to make an informed decision,” said Vrabel.