NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN)– The Tennessee Titans go for a season long 4 game winning streak Sunday in Oakland against the Raiders in a critical game in the AFC playoff chase.

The Titans are 7-5 and the Raiders are 6-6, both teams are just outside of the last playoff spot in the AFC.

These are two teams that are headed in opposite directions.

The Raiders are just 1-2 in their last three games while the Titans have won 5 of their last 6.

“It’s been a good streak for us.” Said quarterback Ryan Tannehill, “I think I said it a couple of times, we’re on the right path. Just have to keep taking it one game at a time, improving every day at practice and get ready for the next one.”

The Titans trail the 7-5 Steelers for the final playoff spot in the AFC based only on conference record.

They also can still win the AFC South trailing the 8-4 Texans by just one game and they play the Texans 2 times in the last 3 weeks.

Tannehill says it’s a huge opportunity, “It’s a big stretch for us here, last four in December. We got the first one last week and look forward to taking advantage of our second opportunity.”

To win the Titans have to hold down a Raider offense that has struggled the last three weeks not topping 17 points.

The Raiders offense is led by rookie running back Josh Jacobs, he’s already topped 1000 yards this season despite a fractured shoulder.

“think he’s got great vision. He’s quick, he’s fast, he’s got good balance, but he’s able to run behind his pads a little bit.” said head coach Mike Vrabel.

The Titans come in giving up just 102 yards rushing per game. If the Titans can make that stats stick they should walk out with a win.

Offensively the Titans need to keep the Derrick Henry train rolling. Henry has rushed for 496 yards and five touchdowns over the last three weeks averaging a whopping 7.3 yards per carry.

Henry has also scored a touchdown rushing in four straight games for Tennessee, the team record is five held by DeMarco Murray and Earl Campbell.