Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)- Vanderbilt's football game against the Missouri Tigers was postponed earlier this week, now the Southeastern Conference announced that the Florida Gators will not host the LSU Tigers this Saturday. That game has been postponed because of a rise in COVID-19 positive cases.

The game has tentatively been rescheduled for the SEC's built-in bye week on Dec. 12, which is the week before the SEC championship.