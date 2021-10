CHEATHAM CO., Tenn. (WKRN) — A Cheatham County man who led dozens of law officers on a high-speed chase Wednesday is now also charged with attempted second-degree murder against one of those officers.

The case against Robert Allen began Wednesday morning around 11 a.m. when Cheatham officers respond to a welfare check involving the 23-year-old who also has active warrants for his arrest.