Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)- Things have been very different for Tennessee Titans Head Coach Mike Vrabel during the COVID-19 Pandmeic. Like many of us, he's working from home and it's been an eye opening experience.

"I've realized I'm not a very good person working from home. That's something we take for granted, the ability to be able to do that. To not have that interaction in different meeting rooms with the coaches and especially with the players, is tough," said Vrabel.