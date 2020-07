NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Titans and running back Derrick Henry finally agreed to a long-term deal on Wednesday, right before the deadline ended at 3 pm (CT). In the end, Henry ended up inking a 4-year contract worth $50 million dollars, including a $12 million signing bonus and $25.5 million fully guaranteed.

"We were talking throughout the week trying to figure out the best deal and what we could both agree upon. It wasn't until yesterday (Wednesday) that we came to an agreement. It was back and forth a lot but I'm glad it worked out for both sides," said Henry.