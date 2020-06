Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)- The National Hockey League has presented its playoff plan, with teams expected to start up training camp around July 10th. Last week, small group workouts at team facilities were approved, but the Nashville Predators are easing their way back into the building.

Predators captain Roman Josi told reporters in a Zoom call on Wednesday, that players have not returned to Bridgestone Arena, but most of them are back on the ice skating.