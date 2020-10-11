O’Hara’s late TD pass gives Middle Tennessee its first win

Middle Tennessee quarterback Asher O’Hara (10) looks for a receiver during an NCAA college football game against Western Kentucky Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, in Murfreesboro, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

MIAMI (AP) – Asher O’Hara accounted for four touchdowns, including a 12-yard touchdown pass to Jarrin Pierce with 1:20 remaining, to lift Middle Tennessee over Florida International 31-28 in a Conference USA opener. Gregory Grate Jr. intercepted a Kaylan Wiggins pass with about a minute left to seal it for Middle Tennessee (1-4, 1-2). O’Hara also threw a 6-yard TD pass to CJ Windham, and ran for 106 yards including scoring runs from the 1 and 4. Shaun Peterson Jr. ran for 117 yards and two touchdowns and D’vonte Price had 112 yards rushing and a 65-yard scoring run for FIU.

