No. 14 Vols ‘Nowhere near where we want to be’ despite win-streak

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – An SEC-best eight-game win-streak, a No. 14 national ranking and a seemingly-unstoppable offensive line would indicate all is good in Big Orange Country.

The naysayers will point out that Tennessee’s wins have come against weaker opponents like South Carolina, Missouri, Vanderbilt, Kentucky, Indiana and UAB. If this team wants to silence the doubters, they’ll need a signature win.

“We really don’t control the schedule,” said Vols head coach Jeremy Pruitt. “We play whoever is the next team on our schedule.”

This Saturday, the 2-0 Vols will have that opportunity facing the 3rd-ranked team in the nation – the Georgia Bulldogs.

“Our team has continued to improve over the last couple of years and we have to continue to do that. We’re nowhere near where we want to be.”

Last week, Pruitt said he views his team’s upcoming games as losses until they’re won, meaning his team is now 2-8. His reasoning is a roundabout coach-speak way of saying they aren’t concerned about past success. They’re looking forward.

“We understand the teams that are in this league, the teams that have had success when you watch week in and week out are the teams that consistently play the right way. Whether it’s securing the football, or taking the football away, not making mental mistakes and really playing with an edge with toughness and effort and all the intangibles. The teams that can do that over and over and sustain, those are the ones that have success in this league.”

Through two games the Vols are plus-3 in turnover margin and have yet to turn the ball over in 2020.

No. 14 Tennessee will play at No. 3 Georgia on Saturday at 2:30 CT on CBS.