Music City Triathlon in need of volunteers

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The 41st Music City Triathlon returns to Nashville Saturday morning on the Cumberland River.

The race still needs volunteers though, so if you would like to be a part of it, click here.

This is the 11th year the race has been held downtown with swimmers entering the water in front of Nissan Stadium starting at 7:15 AM.

After exiting the water they will mount their bikes by the pedestrian bridge and go for a 14-mile ride down Ellington Parkway and back and finally finish with a 5K run.

That is just the Sprint division, Olympic distance athletes will double the distance of the run and the bike and enter the Cumberland further downriver from the General Jackson for the very first time.