MLB postpones Cardinals-Brewers game due to positive COVID-19 tests

Miller Park is seen Tuesday, July 28, 2020, in Milwaukee. The Milwaukee Brewers are scheduled to host their home opener against the St. Louis Cardinals on Friday, July 31, 2020. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)- More trouble is brewing in Major League Baseball after two St. Louis Cardinals have tested positive for COVID-19, now the league is postponing Friday afternoon’s game at the Milwaukee Brewers.

The Cardinals announced that they learned about the positive tests late Thursday night and have instructed all players and staff to self-isolate in their hotel rooms in Milwaukee until further notice.

ESPN reports that MLB’s decision to postpone Friday’s game, comes after the outbreak within the Miami Marlins, who have 20 positive tests — 18 by players over the past eight days after another on Friday.

The game between the Cardinals-Brewers has been rescheduled as part of a doubleheader on Sunday. The league said that Friday’s postponement allows some extra time for the Cardinals to do more testing and to conduct contact tracing.

The Brewers and Cardinals will join the Marlins, Philadelphia Phillies, Washington Nationals and Toronto Blue Jays as teams affected by the fallout from positive tests.

The Cardinals’ positives represent the first positive tests MLB has seen outside of the East Coast since the regular season started last week.