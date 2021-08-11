Memphis Grizzlies sign former Vols forward Yves Pons

Memphis Grizzlies’ Yves Pons, left, defends against Utah Jazz’s Jarrell Brantley during the first half of an NBA summer league basketball game Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)- The blocking machine and former Tennessee Volunteer Yves Pons, has been picked up by the Memphis Grizzlies. The team announced the signing of Pons on Tuesday, but terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The @memgrizz today announced that the team has signed forward Yves Pons. pic.twitter.com/HlY6NhWXsI — Grizzlies PR (@GrizzliesPR) August 10, 2021

While Pons was not picked up by any teams in the 2021 NBA Draft, he did impress the Grizzlies during NBA Summer League, averaging over 20 minutes per game in three contests. He scored seven points per game, adding 2.7 rebounds. Pons shot 42 percent from three-point range, and showcased his signature blocks.

During his time on Rocky Top, the 22-year-old appeared in 116 games (70 starts) over his four-year career with the Vols and averaged 5.7 points, 3.23 rebounds, 1.81 blocks and 0.6 assists in 20.1 minutes. The Fuveau, France, native left Tennessee ranked eighth in school history in total blocks (137).