Memphis Grizzlies sign former Vols forward Yves Pons

Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)- The blocking machine and former Tennessee Volunteer Yves Pons, has been picked up by the Memphis Grizzlies. The team announced the signing of Pons on Tuesday, but terms of the deal were not disclosed.
While Pons was not picked up by any teams in the 2021 NBA Draft, he did impress the Grizzlies during NBA Summer League, averaging over 20 minutes per game in three contests. He scored seven points per game, adding 2.7 rebounds. Pons shot 42 percent from three-point range, and showcased his signature blocks.
During his time on Rocky Top, the 22-year-old appeared in 116 games (70 starts) over his four-year career with the Vols and averaged 5.7 points, 3.23 rebounds, 1.81 blocks and 0.6 assists in 20.1 minutes. The Fuveau, France, native left Tennessee ranked eighth in school history in total blocks (137).