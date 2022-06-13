Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)- From that game winning shot in the 2013 OVC championship, to setting up his teammates for their own success, Kerron Johnson played a big role in building the Bruins’ basketball brand.

“All those tournament championships meant something, especially going through it with those guys. We were such a close knit group, from the moment we got here, to the moment we left. We had so many amazing experiences,” said Johnson.

The point guard soaked up every bit of his four years at Belmont, which helped prepare him for the next step, playing hoops far from home in Europe.

“This gave me a way to keep playing the game I love and support my family and allowed my to see everything from the Eiffel Tower, to Jerusalem and the Dead Sea,” added Johnson.

Meanwhile back at The Curb, the Bruins continued to find success and Johnson made sure to follow from afar.

“Just to follow those guys and see them continue what we continued, was pretty special,” said Johnson.

After nine seasons playing ball overseas, Johnson was presented with a new opportunity.

Coach [Brian] Ayers hit me first and asked what my interest level was and Coach Casey [Alexander] called me after,” said Johnson. “When he calls you, don’t say no!”

And he didn’t, becoming the Bruins new ‘Director of Basketball Operations,’ coming back home, but in a much different role.

Johnson said, “I think where I specialize the most, is being that line between the players and the coaches. My job is to try and relate to these guys the best way that I can, nothing that there going through I haven’t been through.”

There will be change, starting this season, as Belmont moves from the OVC to the Missouri Valley Conference.

“This conference has a lot of big time teams and have been good for a long time,” said Johnson.

And as a player he always preached, “Accept the Challenge,” and that won’t change in his new role, as he’s ready to build again.

“I’m always excited for a challenge,” said Johnson. “This is going to be a challenge, especially as young as we are, and as many new faces as we have, but it is an opportunity.”