‘It’s dream come true:’ Nolensville Little Leaguers on making it to Williamsport, representing TN

Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)- The little league team out of Nolensville is feeling pretty BIG this week, after punching its ticket to the Little League World Series, and winning the Southeast Regional title. Now these kids are packing their bags for historic Williamsport, PA.

Several teams have represented the state of Tennessee before in this tournament, but this is a first for the Nolensville boys.

And don’t be surprised if you also hear them being called the “Mini-VandyBoys,” over the next week.

They do wear the uniforms with black pinstripes, topped off with the signature star on their caps. And Nolensville pitcher Nolan Brown does happen to be the son of Vanderbilt pitching coach, Scott Brown.

Nolan was also a huge part of the team finding success in the SE Regional, putting in solid work on the bump and contributing at the plate, with four home runs.

“This is a once in a lifetime opportunity to be going to Williamsport. It’s a dream come true for all of us,” Nolan Brown told News 2’s Kayla Anderson.

This is also a special moment for Scott as well. He’s used to finding success on West End, but right now he’s having fun being a fan, watching this Nolensville team shine in the spotlight.

“It’s been great to watch all the kids on the team, their innocence for the game, their excitement with every play, every pitch,” said Scott Brown. “They celebrate each other every time something goes well and the way they pick each other up when it doesn’t, those moments are great.”

And these boys hope to create even more memories in Williamsport. Winning the title is the ultimate goal, but having fun and representing the state is also important.

“It’s awesome because we get lots of people supporting us. It feels good because we’re representing our state and we’re putting an impression on our state and team,” said Nolan. “If we do something good, it will be good for our state.”

The tournament is scheduled to begin Thursday in Williamsport and will run through Aug. 29.

Nolensville’s first game is Thursday (2 p.m., ESPN) against the runner-up in the Great Lakes region.