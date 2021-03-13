Down 15, No. 6 Alabama rallies past Tennessee in SEC semis

Tennessee’s Jaden Springer hugs Alabama’s Jahvon Quinerly (13) after Alabama beat Tennessee in an NCAA college basketball game in the Southeastern Conference Tournament Saturday, March 13, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. At right is Alabama’s Keon Ellis (14). (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Herbert Jones had 21 points and No. 6 Alabama rallied from a 15-point deficit in the second half to beat Tennessee 73-68 in the Southeastern Conference Tournament semifinals.

Jahvon Quinerly added 19 points, including two free throws with 15.5 seconds left, to help the Crimson Tide hang on. Top-seeded Alabama faces the LSU-Arkansas winner in Sunday’s championship in search of its first SEC Tournament title since 1991.

Tennessee awaits an NCAA Tournament seeding on Sunday. Trailing 48-33 with 16:56 remaining, the Crimson Tide stormed back to lead 60-59 with 5:26 left, their first edge since the opening basket.