NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A local boxer from Ashland City is set to defend his home turf next Saturday.

No, not Caleb Plant.

Lightweight prospect Ty “ShortFuse” Tomlin is looking to carve out a name for himself in boxing, but doesn’t mind comparisons to the guy who paved the way for him.

“Coming from a small town, you do have those doubts of where you can go in such a big world,” said Tomlin. “Seeing someone come from the same place I did and from the gym that I started in, just a small gym in Ashland City, Tennessee, it just creates a pathway for you not only in real life, but in your mind on how to get there.”

At 22, Tomlin boasts a 12-0 record with eight knockouts. He hopes to add to that number this week with a fight right up the road in Clarksville.

“Being able to fight at home in front of your fans, putting on these big shows, bringing big boxing to Tennessee, it really means a lot. I’m going to get in there, try to move to 13-0 and defend that home turf.”

Although his focus has been squarely on this upcoming fight, he still found time to watch his favorite team, the Titans, in the Divisional round. He doesn’t just root for the two-toned blue, he’s inspired by them.

“I want to be just like Derrick (Henry). Power through defenses, power through my opponents. Obviously what just happened with the Titans is heartbreaking. I’m a huge fan of theirs. Next year when Derrick (Henry) comes back and is fully healthy, that’s the Derrick Henry I’m going to be in boxing.”

Similarly to Henry putting the Titans in the spotlight, Tomlin wants to do the same for his town.

“Thats a big thing. Putting it (Ashland City) on the map just because there are so many good things that come from such a small place and anytime we can use our platform in sports to bring attention to that, we’re going to do it.”

Tomlin will fight Charlie Serrano at the Winfield Dunn Center at Austin Peay State University in Clarksville, TN on February 5,

The show is being promoted by One-One-Six Boxing Promotions, in association with Tomlin’s promoter, DiBella Entertainment. Tickets priced $20 and $40, are on sale now and can be purchased by calling (256) 458-2341.