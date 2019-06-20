Local duo turns hoop dreams into reality

The NBA Draft will take place on Thursday in New York City, and Nashville’s own Darius Garland could be a Top-5 pick.

On Sunday, he got in one final workout with Jamal and Spencer Richardson before heading to the Big Apple. These two cousins have a special bond with the former Commodore.



They own their business in Nashville called “All-Around Game Basketball,” putting the focus on developing young athletes and getting them to the next level.

Jamal and Spencer have been working with Darius for several years now, they’ve also helped develop Jordan Bone and former 1st round pick Brandon Wright. But this will mark the first time these two will get to experience the draft in person.

“I’m just really looking forward to hearing his name being called and watching him walk across that stage. I’m sure it’s going to be a very emotional moment for all for us, just seeing him from such a young age and now he’s able to live out his dream. We know he’s going to do just fine,” said Jamal Richardson.

Garland was invited to a last minute private workout with the New York Knicks on Wednesday. The Knicks have the 3rd overall pick in this year’s draft, and there is talk that he could move up to that spot.

