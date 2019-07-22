Local CrossFit athlete making incredible comeback

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Health scares always affect your life in some way, but for Will Moorad, his job as a professional athlete depends on his health.

So, when it was in question, it was devastating.

But, it made his comeback that much sweeter.

“In 2014, I made the games. I’d been doing CrossFit for a little over a year so that’s a pretty quick rise to the tip of the sport,” said Moorad. “In 2015, I just missed the Worlds by two spots and in 2016, I missed by one spot.”

All of it tough to take emotionally, but the next year things didn’t get better.

“In 2017, I was at one of these Majors, one of these Regionals, and went into kidney failure. I was told in the hospital that I had an autoimmune disorder that would make me reconsider being a pro athlete anymore.”

So he stepped away from CrossFit and went to work in corporate America as a consultant in tech sales.

“Being an athlete my whole life and being a pro athlete, and being at the top of the sport and getting this news, it rocked my world,” he said. “My wife was there in the hospital with me and I just had a real perspective thing. Being a pro athlete is amazing, it’s great, but like this is my life and this is more important.”

Later that year in August of 2017, another doctor looked at his charts and had a different diagnosis.

“When I got the news that look, this was a misdiagnosis, you have the opportunity to come back and pursue your passion, I jumped on it.”

CrossFit isn’t just a passion for Will. He’s a full-time professional athlete in the sport.

“I’d say like I have a regular 9 to 5 like a normal person, but I just train all day and I do that five days a week.”

Now, five years later from his first World Championship, Will is preparing for his second.

“The story’s not over yet, but there was a huge relief and a sense of, I did it. I can do it,” he said. “I can make it back to the peak of the sport after sitting out and after these near misses in the past.”

A year and a half after stepping back into the sport he qualified for Worlds.



“Now I have a second chance and I’m trying to make the most of it and making it back to the world championships is definitely a big step toward the goal of being the fittest man on earth. From 14 to 19, I’ve had a lot of going on just personally and professionally so I’m pretty happy to be back.”

The CrossFit world games begin on August 1 in Madison, Wisconsin.