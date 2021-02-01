Lightning dump Predators 5-2

Tampa Bay Lightning center Steven Stamkos (91) blocks a pass attempt by Nashville Predators center Matt Duchene (95) during the third period of an NHL hockey game Monday, Feb. 1, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara)

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) – Steven Stamkos’ goal made him the franchise leader in power-play points, Yanni Gourde scored twice and the Tampa Bay Lightning remained perfect on home ice with a 5-2 victory over the Nashville Predators.

Brayden Point and Ondrej Palat also scored for the Lightning. Stamkos’ goal in the second gave him 301 points on the power play to pass Marty St. Louis for most in team history.

Andrei Vasilevskiy made 25 saves as Tampa Bay improved to 4-0 at home.

Eeli Tolvanen and Mikael Granlund scored for Nashville. Juuse Saros finished with 21 saves.