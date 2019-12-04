Lightning drop Predators in overtime 3-2

Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy (88), of Russia, blocks a shot by Nashville Predators center Calle Jarnkrok (19), of Sweden, in the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

Nikita Kucherov scored in overtime and the Tampa Bay Lightning outlasted the Nashville Predators 3-2 in overtime Tuesday night at Bridgestone Arena.

The Predators got a pair of goals from Calle Jarnkrok (10) and Kyle Turris (5) in the loss. Jarnkrok tied the game at 1-1 in the 2nd period and Turris tied it at 2-2 in the third period on the power play.

Goalies Pekka Rinne and Andrei Vasilevskiy dominated the action much of the night. Rinne had 28 saves for Nashville as the Preds lost their second straight game. Vasilevskiy made 30 stops as the Lightning ended a 3 game losing streak.