Lightning drill Predators 6-1

Tampa Bay Lightning center Steven Stamkos (91) scores a goal against Nashville Predators goaltender Juuse Saros (74) in the first period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

The Tampa Bay Lightning struck twice beating the Predators for the second time in as many nights 6-1 Tuesday at Bridgestone Arena.

Rocco Grimaldi gave Nashville a rare 1-0 lead in the 1st period with his second goal of the season, but after that the Lightning ripped off six consecutive goals, the first three in the first period.

Steven Stamkos, Ondrej Joseph and Mathieu Palat all beat Juuse Saros in the first for a 3-1 Tampa lead.

Colton Sissons scored in the 2nd period to make it a one goal game, but the goal was wiped off after a review revealed Sissons was offsides.

Tampa scored three more times in the third period Yanne Gourde, Stamkos and Joseph all scoring. The last two came on the power play.

Juuse Saros did not do anything to keep Pekka Rinne out of goal later this week when the Preds host Detroit. Saros stopped only 24 of 30 shots in the game.