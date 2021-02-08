Lightning beat Predators again, 4-1

Nashville Predators center Mikael Granlund (64) and Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Mikhail Sergachev (98) battle for the puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game Monday, Feb. 8, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Anthony Cirelli scored two goals for Tampa Bay, and the Lightning beat the Nashville Predators 4-1 on Monday night for their fifth straight victory.

The defending Stanley Cup champs extended the NHL’s longest winning streak even with goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy getting his first night off this season. Curtis McElhinney started in net and made 22 saves.

Blake Coleman and Steven Stamkos each had empty-net goals in the final 98 seconds.

Nashville’s Dante Fabbro scored his first goal of the season on the man advantage at 11:08 of the third. Only a strong performance by goalie Pekka Rinne kept the Predators in the game with the Lightning outshooting them 35-23.ADVERTISEMENT

Cirelli came in with two goals this season, and he put Tampa Bay up 1-0 with a slap shot at 9:07 of the first period. He made it 2-0 with the Lightning on the man advantage. Mikhail Sergachev’s shot hit off the left post and ricocheted to Cirelli, whose wrister from the angle easily beat Rinne.

REST FOR VASILEVSKIY

Entering Monday, Tampa Bay had been the only NHL team to rely on a lone goaltender this season.

Dating back to last season, Vasilevskiy started the Lightning’s previous 35 games, including last season’s 25 playoff games in Tampa Bay’s run to the Stanley Cup. It’s been 11 months since someone not named Vasilevskiy saw action between the pipes for Tampa Bay. McElhinney played against Detroit on March 8, 2020.

McElhinney was unavailable to the Lightning for almost two weeks, beginning Jan. 16 when he was placed on the NHL’s COVID-19 protocols list. He was removed from the list on Jan. 29.

NEW THREADS

Nashville debuted its version of the NHL’s “Reverse Retro” jerseys Monday night. The new jerseys feature gold as the predominant color, consistent with the home jerseys that have been gold since the 2011-12 season. The “Reverse Retro” jerseys also feature silver shoulders in a nod to Nashville’s sweaters from its inaugural season.

Nashville paired navy helmets with the new jerseys. The team fully transitioned to all gold as the dark helmet beginning with the 2016-17 season.

The Predators are scheduled to wear the alternate jerseys six times this season.

JOHANSEN OUT

The Predators placed center Ryan Johansen on the injured reserve list Monday with to an upper-body injury.

“Ryan Johansen, he’s going to go on IR today and he’s week-to-week, so we’ll re-evaluate him at the end of the week,” Nashville coach John Hynes said following Monday’s morning skate.