Lewan returns from 4-game suspension

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – After a month suspension, Titans Pro Bowl left tackle Taylor Lewan is back in the building.

Tennessee went 2-2 in his absence, and the offensive line struggled mightily to protect quarterback Marcus Mariota.

Mike Vrabel was asked in a press conference today what the reunion was like, “He demanded a hug and it was a quick one.”

It’s no secret the team and the offensive line can only stand to benefit from his return, but is he ready?

“We’re back in business and he’s back, ready to work and help the team and we got to get him ready to play. I’m sure he’s conditioned. I know he’s in condition, but getting him ready in game condition and fundamentals and all those things that we’ve been working on, that’s where our focus is,” he said.

Lewan’s first eligible game back in the lineup will be Sunday when the Titans host the Bills at Nissan Stadium.

Not everyone see’s Lewan’s return as a welcomed site, however. With his addition, there now needs to be a subtraction.

Within the next couple of days, the Titans will need to make a cut to make room for Lewan in the 53-man roster.