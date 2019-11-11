Lewan brutally honest about his penalties

Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel talks with offensive tackle Taylor Lewan (77) after Lewan was shaken up on a play against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/James Kenney)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Taylor Lewan is the most penalized player on the Tennessee Titans.

He has been called for nine penalties amounting to 69 yards.

To make matters worse, Lewan missed the first 4 games of the season.

So, when reporters approached the left tackle’s locker after a huge upset win over the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, he cut them off and opened up with his own statement.

“I am completely screwing the team with the amount of penalties I’ve had in these past 6 games,” he said. “It’s crazy, it’s horrible. I cannot get penalties. I’m sorry there is no need to ask about it, because I know I’m an absolute liability when it comes to penalties.”

He’s well aware of how his negative 69 yards have hindered this offense.

“My intentions are good, I don’t mean to do it, I’m just trying to finish and it’s killing the team. I know that, you guys need to know that, nobody needs to call me out or anything because I’ve got it boys.”

Now, Lewan has said this to the media on a couple of occasions. He’s always been honest and accountable for his actions. He’s also been in this position before. Lewan has committed at least two penalties in 4 of the 6 games he’s played in this season.

His coach was asked about it Monday because plain and simple, it’s a problem and it’s not going away.

“I don’t know what to tell you,” said Vrabel.

According to this Titans team, there’s no reason and no solution for Lewan already committing more penalties this year than he did in four of his first five season as a Pro.

That fact and mentality isn’t promising, but the team has some extra time to work on it as they are on a bye this week.