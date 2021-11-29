Legendary golfer, Lee Elder, dead at 87

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – Legendary golfer, Lee Elder, has died. Robert Lee Elder was the first African-American to play the Masters in 1975, breaking the color barrier.
Earlier this year, he was awarded an honorary doctorate from Paine College for is outstanding achievements throughout his lifetime.
Augusta Mayor, Hardie Davis, proclaimed April 6, 2021 as “Lee Elder Day”.
Mr. Elder was 87-years old.
