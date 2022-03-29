NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Governor Bill Lee’s Budget Amendment Presentation included a proposal for a $500 million commitment toward building a new stadium.

The proposal comes with contingencies such as the new build must be an enclosed stadium and not open-aired like Nissan Stadium is currently constructed.

The vision is for the stadium to host more than just the Titans. Lee’s hope is for the venue to host other events like the Final Four, the World Cup, concerts and the Super Bowl.

The overall price-tag for a new stadium is unknown, but will likely be well over the billion-dollar mark.

Eyeing a goal for a new stadium to be completed for 2026 season, Titans president Burk Nihill said they’ll have to work fast. What originally began as renovations, soon shifted to a new stadium altogether.