KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WKRN) — The Tennessee Titans drafted Lebanon native and former Wilson Central standout Colton Dowell with their 7th round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Dowell spent five seasons with the Skyhawks garnering two All-OVC First Team honors in 2020 and 2022. Last season he had 67 receptions for 1032 yards and 17 touchdowns — including 112 yards against No. 3 Tennessee.