League says a bubble-like environment is possible for NFL postseason

Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)- There won’t be a bubble for the NFL regular season, but the league will consider a postseason bubble. Executive vice president of football operations Tory Vincent said having a bubble-like environment would go further in protecting players, coaches and staff members from COVID-19 during an important part of the season.

“We didn’t use the term ‘bubble, but that ‘secure environment’ to make sure that there is no risk from the outside as teams start making that [playoff] drive. We did tell Coach Sean Payton that it was something that both [chief medical officer Allen] Sills and the teams would explore. These are things that we just have to be flexible on.”

Bubbles have been extremely successful for other professional leagues including; NBA, WNBA, NHL and MLS. The NHL is leading the way with its bubbles in Edmonton and Toronto. Not one player has tested positive for COVID-19 since the league’s return in early August.

However, the NFL is doing a good job of keeping numbers low with strict protocols in place. As of Tuesday only 10 players remained on the league’s COVID-19 reserve list.

A new protocol was put in place by the league on Wednesday. In order to minimize the number of people on the field before a game, they have barred cheerleaders, mascots, sideline reporters and fans from the field at all times.

Also, while COVID-19 testing is happening daily during training camp, there has been no decision on whether the league will continue to conduct daily testing during the regular season.