League commissioners set to appear on ESPN’s SportsCenter Special: The Return of Sports

Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)- On Monday, ESPN will host a conversation with commissioners from the top U.S. sports leagues, discussing the return of competition amid the coronavirus pandemic.

This will be a SportsCenter Special titled, The Return of Sports and will air 9-11 p.m. ET on ESPN. The list of guests include: Commissioners Roger Goodell (NFL), Adam Silver (NBA), Rob Manfred (MLB), Gary Bettman (NHL), Cathy Engelbert (WNBA) and Don Garber (MLS).

ESPN reports that the discussions will focus on health and safety for players and workers in a return to play, playing without fans in attendance, potential broadcast changes, and the economic impact the leagues are facing.

Furthermore, there will also be discussion on social justice reforms among leagues, teams and players. Subjects that have been the prime talking point following the death of George Floyd last month.

Along with league commissioners, coaches and athletes are also expected to take part in the conversation, including: Los Angeles Angels manager Joe Maddon, Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard, Baltimore Ravens defensive end Calais Campbell, Chicago Blackhawks winger Patrick Kane, the Philadelphia Union’s Alejandro Bedoya and Phoenix Mercury forward Brianna Turner.