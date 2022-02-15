NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WRKN) – In a league filled with trades, cuts and firings, oftentimes you’re faced with an inevitable and sometimes-awkward return.

For former Nashville Predators head coach Peter Laviolette is back in Smashville for the first time since the the organization parted ways with him January 6, 2020.

“Lavy” as he’s affectionately known has since landed in Washington as the Capitals head coach and is taking his team to his old stomping grounds.

His first impression of his former home is incredibly relatable to anyone who has ever left the Music City for anywhere between a week and a decade.

“It hit me first just leaving the airport and driving downtown and seeing the new construction going on, just since I left since a year and a half ago,” said Laviolette. “And, seeing so many buildings I don’t recognize. They went up quick.”

Once he arrived at a familiar Bridgestone arena, he dished out nice-to-see-you-again smiles and what he referred to as “bear hugs” to his former co-workers and compadres.

He recognizes that a return generally means more to a player because they’re playing, so it won’t make much impact when he’s actively coaching. Plus, it’s February and points are at a premium.

For him, the memories are mostly good.

“I think it always goes first to what we were able to build and what we were able to create here. I think that leads to what were the memories you’re talking about. Whether it be runs in the playoffs, or winning some rounds, or the Presidents Trophy, all those types of things. It’s the people you meet while you’re here along the way and there were some good things here.”

The puck drops at 7 p.m.