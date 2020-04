FILE – In this Oct. 18, 2019, file photo, Kyle Larson walks to the garage before the final practice for a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Kansas Speedway in Kansas City, Kan. Kyle Larson used a racial slur on a live stream Sunday. April 12, 2020, during a virtual race — the second driver in a week to draw scrutiny while using the online racing platform to fill time during the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley, File)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) – Kyle Larson has been fired by Chip Ganassi Racing two days after the NASCAR driver used a racial slur on a live stream of a virtual race.

Larson used the N-word during a Sunday night iRacing event and the clip went viral.

He was first suspended without pay by Ganassi and then suspended by NASCAR, which ordered the half-Japanese driver to complete sensitivity training.

Sponsors started dropping Larson and Ganassi was left with no choice but to fire the driver.