WICHITA, Kan. (WATE) — The Lady Vols turned the ball over 18 times giving Louisville 21 points. That ended Tennessee’s season in the Sweet 16, 76-64.

Tennessee’s offense struggled to find a rhythm to start the game. UT started the game 0-for-6 from distance and trailed 19-13 after the first quarter.

The Cardinals went on an 8-0 run to start the second quarter to hold a 27-13 lead. The Lady Vols shot 11% from the 3-point line in the first half. Rae Burrell tallied seven first-half points. Karoline Striplin had seven points and five rebounds, including a buzzer-beater right before the half, but UT trailed 39-28 at the break.

The Lady Vols came out firing in the second half. Tennessee trimmed the lead to five thanks to a 15-8 run out of the break. Tess Darby drilled three 3-pointers in the period. Burrell dropped in a triple before the end of the quarter to trim Louisville’s lead to 55-50 headed into the fourth quarter.

The Lady Vols cut the lead all the way down to two, but the Cardinals mounted an 8-0 run to take a 10 point lead.

The comeback fell short. Rae Burrell did her best tallying 22 points and six rebounds in her final game in Orange & White. Jordan Walker poured in 10 points. Alexus Dye chipped in nine points and eight rebounds.