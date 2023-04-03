PORTLAND, Tenn. (WKRN) — Knox Mason is a name you’ll likely hear a lot for years to come in the world of golf.

The nine-year-old from Portland just returned home from Augusta National Golf Club as a Drive, Chip & Putt Champion.

He and Jake Sheffield of Knoxville both brought back big trophies to the Volunteer State. “Amazing,” was the response he gave to winning in a post-championship interview with Drive, Chip & Putt.

Mason said he’s been playing golf since he was about three years old. His mother, father, and brother “with some other golf friends” were all there to cheer him on. He said his dad had some words of advice, “Don’t be nervous; just try to sink the putt.”

He described what he had to do to secure the win.

“I would just line up my ball, and then I hit it, and I got 2 ft. 10 inches away and I had to go into a playoff and then I had to make the putt to when and I made it,” he said.

Knox Mason of the Boys 7-9 division putting during the Drive, Chip & Putt National Finals at Augusta National Golf Club, Sunday, April 2, 2023. (Courtesy Drive, Chip and Putt)

Mason also faces a unique challenge off the green. He has phenylketonuria, or PKU, which is a very rare genetic disorder, but that’s not keeping him from dreaming big.

“Augusta is one of them, and he hopes to make it to the PGA tour one day, and he’d love to meet his favorite golfer, Colin Morikawa,” Knox’s mother Rhonda Mason told News 2.

Congrats to Mason on his win!