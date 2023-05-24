NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The biggest question out of Titans OTAs was, where is Kevin Byard?

The 8-year veteran defensive back has been a true leader not just on the defensive side of the ball, but the for the entire team.

It was reported earlier this year that Byard was asked by the Titans front office to take a pay cut and he declined. None of those reports have been confirmed by Byard, but he has made it clear to the media that he wants to be a Tennessee Titan.

So, does not showing up for voluntary OTAs worry this coaching staff?

They say it doesn’t.

“There have been years where KB hasn’t been here,” said head coach Mike Vrabel following day 2 of OTAs. “I know KB’s working hard. We’re staying in contact with him. [Scott Booker] meets with them on Zoom and get the installation. If we were concerned about KB and his level of fitness and commitment — that’s not a concern.”

“He’s a big part of what we do,” Titans defensive coordinator Shane Bowen said. “I will say, I think for the young guys, they miss it. I have I have 0 doubt that Kevin Byard is not going to be ready to go when he gets here. He works his butt off. He does everything the right way. He’s a pro’s pro.”

Fourth-year defensive back Kristian Fulton also didn’t report for OTAs. Vrabel would like everyone to be here, but it is voluntary.