NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – In a if-a-tree-falls-in-the-forest-and-no one-is-around-to-hear-it-does-it-make-a-sound scenario, Kevin Byard’s short stint on the COVID-Reserve list has come to an end.

The Titans starting safety was added during the bye and spent a little over a week away from the facility before being activated on Tuesday.

Byard is vaccinated and it shortened his stay on the COVID list significantly. Unvaccinated players, under the NFL’s protocols, are on the list for at least 10 days.

He didn’t miss much of anything and will return to practice tomorrow ahead of the Titans Week 14 meeting with the Jaguars.