Kentucky snaps skid at Neyland, beats No. 18 Tennessee 34-7

COLUMBIA, MISSOURI – NOVEMBER 23: Head coach Jeremy Pruitt of the Tennessee Volunteers leads his team to to the field prior to a game against the Missouri Tigers at Faurot Field/Memorial Stadium on November 23, 2019 in Columbia, Missouri. (Photo by Ed Zurga/Getty Images)

Knoxville, Tenn. (WKRN) – Kelvin Joseph and Jami Davis returned interceptions for touchdowns in the first half and Kentucky shut out No. 18 Tennessee in the second half to bury the Volunteers 34-7.

It was Kentucky’s first win in Neyland Stadium since 1984, the Wildcats’ largest margin of victory in Knoxville since 56-0 in 1893 and their most lopsided victory in the series since 1935.

Vols quarterbacks Jarrett Guarantano and J.T. Shrout combined to produce turnovers on four consecutive first-half possessions. Kentucky has nine interceptions in its past two games.

On defense the Vols kept the Wildcats ground attack in check throughout the first half, when Kentucky had just 75 yards on 25 plays. But that didn’t last long as the Cats scored a touchdown early in the third quarter and continued to pile up points throughout the second half.

Eric Gray was a bright spot of offense for Tennessee. Gray rushed for a season-high 128 yards. He carried on nine consecutive plays during Tennessee’s lone touchdown drive, gaining 57 yards during that stretch.

Tennessee’s schedule doesn’t get any more forgiving next weekend as the Vols host Alabama.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.