Kentucky rallies for 78-64 win at Vanderbilt

Tyrese Maxey scored 25 points, and the 12th-ranked Kentucky Wildcats rallied from their biggest halftime deficit this season to beat Vanderbilt 78-64.

With the win, Kentucky keeps a piece of the lead atop the Southeastern Conference standings with Auburn and LSU.

The Wildcats also won their eighth straight over Vanderbilt, though this was the fifth time in this streak that they’ve had to rally from a double-digit deficit.

This time, they trailed by as much as 14 in the first half and were down 36-27 at halftime before rallying to win coach John Calipari’s 400th game at Kentucky.

Saben Lee led the Commodores with 20 points, it was his third straight 20 point game. Scotty Pippen Jr. added 13 for Vanderbilt.