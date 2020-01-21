Keep the king? Titans face tough decision with Derrick Henry

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – JANUARY 19: Derrick Henry #22 of the Tennessee Titans looks on in the first half against the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game at Arrowhead Stadium on January 19, 2020 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Derrick Henry made a strong case for a new contract this season.

He was the NFL’s rushing champ and broke records all throughout the playoffs, leading his team to an AFC Championship appearance.

According to his head coach, it’s not just his ability to run the rock that makes him most valuable.

“I think he went from a good running back to a very good running back, but he became a leader,” said Mike Vrabel. “I think he helped lead this football team. I think he helped carry my message and our staff’s message into the locker room. I think his durability, his effort, his toughness allowed him to be a leader.”

However, this is a business so general manager Jon Robinson will have to approach it as so. But, Vrabel sees things through a coaching lens, so he will have to figure out how much Henry will be used if he stays in Nashville.

“We’ll see how it goes when he’s back. To envision that, I know he’s durable. Again, it’s just about where he’s at physically. That’s kind of how it went this year.”

The deadline to franchise tag players is March 10th, so if there is no deal on the table for Henry by then, he will likely enter free agency and will be able to entertain other offers from teams around the league. The free agency period begins March 18.