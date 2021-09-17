Kayla’s Extra Point: Before football Titans’ Rogers spent time as a childhood actor

Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)- In this week’s edition of “Kayla’s Extra Point,” fans of the Two-Tone Blue get to know wide receiver Chester Rogers.

This might be his first year with the Tennessee Titans, but he has quickly made an impact on the field. The Huntsville, AL native had a good debut as a Titan, finishing with four catches for 64 yards.

But now fans might like him even more because before he was hauling in footballs for a living, he was memorizing lines and attending rehearsals.

At just 10 years old, Rogers and his mother moved to Hollywood, where he went by the name “Tre Rogers,” trying his hand at acting.

“I lived out in Hollywood for four years, went to middle school out there. I was in a few big movies and TV shows,” said Rogers.

One of his most memorable roles came in Tyler Perry’s Medea’s Family Reunion. He also starred in “Dirty,” starring Cuba Gooding Jr. and “Constellation,” featuring Gabrielle Union.

While he enjoyed time on the big screen, Rogers said in the end he just wanted to go back to being a regular kid.

“I told my mom one day I just wanted to come back and be a kid again. My friends knew I could play so they convinced me to come back and play. I just got good again,” said Rogers.

After a successful career at the high school level, Rogers went to play for Grambling State. He signed as an undrafted free agent with the Indianapolis Colts in 2016, and was there until 2019. Rogers had a short stint in Miami before landing with the Titans this season, where he earned a spot on the 53-man roster.