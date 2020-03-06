1  of  18
Closings
Davidson County Metro Schools Franklin Special School District Friendship Christian School Holy Rosary Academy Mama Lere Hearing School - Vandy McNeilly Center for Children Montessori of Franklin Mt. Juliet Christian Academy Putnam County Schools School of Nashville Ballet Smith County Schools Tennessee School For The Blind Under Armour WeGo Bus WeGo Regional Bus WeGo Star Williamson County Schools Wilson County Schools

Juuse Saros and Predators shut out Stars 2-0

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Filip Forsberg and Matt Duchene each scored power-play goals and the Nashville Predators shut out the Dallas Stars 2-0 to snap a three-game skid.

Forsberg snapped a 16-game skid with his first goal since Jan. 30, while Duchene scored his first since Feb. 15 to move the Predators back to the Western Conference’s second wild-card spot at least for a bit.

Juuse Saros made 32 saves for his third shutout this season.

The Predators opened with a moment of silence before the national anthem for the 24 victims of tornadoes that swept through Tennessee early Tuesday morning. The Stars have lost four straight.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Community Calendar