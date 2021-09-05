Jurrell Casey talks retirement, love for teammates, and appreciation for Titans organization

Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)- In this Sports Digital Extra report, News 2’s Kayla Anderson talks one-on-one with former Tennessee Titans defensive lineman, Jurrell Casey, who announced his retirement from the NFL this past week.

Casey, who played 10 seasons in the league, nine with the Titans, shares the reason for calling it a career and explains why he felt it was important to patch things up with General Manager Jon Robinson.

The 5-time Pro Bowler also shares his favorite moments with the two-tone blue.

To watch the full interview, click on the video above.