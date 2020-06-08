Jurrell Casey says Titans threw him away “like a piece of trash”

FILE – In this Jan. 19, 2020, file photo, Tennessee Titans defensive end Jurrell Casey is shown before the NFL AFC Championship football game against the Kansas City Chiefs in Kansas City, Mo. The Denver Broncos have acquired five-time Pro Bowl defensive lineman Jurrell Casey from the Tennessee Titans. Two people familiar with the trade tell The Associated Press that the Titans swapped Casey to Denver for a seventh-round draft pick. The move cannot become official until the new league year begins later Wednesday, March 18, 2020, though most teams won’t announce official signings until players pass physicals to finalize deals. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga, File)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – According to ESPN’s Turron Davenport, former Titans defensive tackle Jurrell Casey said his trade to the Denver Broncos was not a pleasant experience.

The tackle said the team discarded him like “trash” on a recent episode of the Double Coverage podcast hosted by Patriots’ Devin and Jason McCourty.

Casey said the team or any team representatives did not notify him of their pursuit for a trade partner and that he found out in a call from his agent. Not hearing it directly from someone with the team was disappointing for the 5-time Pro Bowler.

“It was a blow to the heart because I would have thought that one of them would have hit me up,” Casey said. “The part that hurt me the most was that I didn’t get a call until like 30 seconds before the trade went down. For three or four days I had some moments where I had to tell the wife to give me a minute and I had a lot of tears come out of there.”

The Titans selected Casey in the third round of the 2011 Draft and he spent 9 years with the two-toned blue.

“The part that is so crazy is that you give so much to them. Especially when you come up on free agency and have opportunities to go somewhere else. Especially the way it was going when we were there, 2-14, 3-13,” Casey said to Jason McCourty. “Those were some rough times. When you’re a loyal guy and you feel like things are going in the right direction and you’re that centerpiece, you got no choice but to fight it through. My mindset was to stick it out and things would get better.

“For us to get to that point to get better and to be a main focus of that and then you just throw me away to the trash like I wasn’t a main block of that … Coming off an injury the year before and playing the whole season for ya’ll. No complaints, I did everything you wanted me to do and you throw me like a piece of trash. At the end of the day, none of these businesses are loyal.”

Casey will have the opportunity to see his former team in Week 1 when the Titans make the trip to Denver for Monday Night Football.