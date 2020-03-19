Jurrell Casey on trade: “I would be lying if I said I wasn’t confused and hurt.”

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – OCTOBER 27: Jurrell Casey #99 and Wesley Woodyard #59 of the Tennessee Titans lead teammates past awaiting fans before the NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Nissan Stadium on October 27, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Bryan Woolston/Getty Images)

Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)- The Tennessee Titans made a shocking move on Wednesday trading veteran defensive end Jurrell Casey to the Denver Broncos for a seventh round draft pick.

Casey has been a solid player over his last nine seasons in the NFL, all with the Titans. He has started at least 14 games each season and has been selected to the Pro Bowl for the past five years. And that is why this move left so many people scratching their heads.

On Thursday, Casey shared his thoughts on his Instagram page tattedmonster99:

It has taken me a few hours to process & get on here, because y’all know I love TN & especially my Titans Fans. Keeping it light, nine years ago the Titans took a chance on me & looking back I wouldn’t change a thing. We went through rough times (winning max 3 games multiple seasons) to good times (making it to the AFC championship)! Countless volunteer events getting to meet the awesome people that make TN so great.

I would be lying if I said I wasn’t confused & hurt, but it’s a business! But, I am comforted with every text, call, comment, tweet + DM I have received. Y’all are showing your boy some real love & encouragement! Hoping I left my mark in TN because y’all will forever be in my heart.

Thank you to the Titan’s organization and all the men who grinded with me day in and day out.

All good things must come to an end… but, sometimes for even better things! … DENVER, WHATS GOOD?? #BroncosCountry Jurrell Casey Instagram

While Casey’s did clear up about $10 million in cap space, there is still a lot of questions about what the Tennessee Titans plan to do next.

There has been no official announcement of the Casey trade since he’s awaiting a physical, but the Tennessee Titans are expected to release a statement in the following days.



