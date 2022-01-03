NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Week by week, the Titans continue to get healthier.

On Monday, the team got back three active players from the COVID-Reserve list.

Julio Jones, Jayon Brown and Kendall Lamm were all activated off of the list.

Additionally, corner Briean Boddy-Calhoun was restored to the practice squad following his short stint on the practice squad COVID-Reserve list.

The Titans made a few other moves following their AFC South Championship-clinching victory.

MyCole Pruitt was added to Injured Reserve following a gruesome ankle injury and offensive lineman Paul Adams was placed on the practice squad COVID list.