Julio Jones ruled out for Sunday in Indy

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – For the third time this season, Julio Jones has been ruled out with a hamstring injury.

Ahead of the Titans Week 8 divisional match-up with the Colts, Jones will miss his third game for the two-toned blue.

Despite playing in Sunday’s win over the Kansas City Chiefs, Jones has been absent from practice this week as he continues to work through a nagging hamstring injury.

In the five games Jones has suited up for the Titans, he has been ruled out twice during the game. In the Titans 25-16 win over Indianapolis in Week 3, Jones spent the fourth quarter on the sideline. Mike Vrabel called it a “maintenance” issue following the game, specified a day later that he was dealing with “tightness,” and then days later Jones appeared on the injury report with a “hamstring,” and did not play in the next two games.

The Titans ruled him out with a hamstring injury in the fourth quarter of the 34-31 win over the Bills on Monday Night Football. Jones was limited in a short week of practice, but did play the following Sunday against Kansas City and registered 29 (43%) snaps on offense.

Additionally, Mike Vrabel also ruled out fullback Khari Blasingame.