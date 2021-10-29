Julio Jones ruled out for Sunday in Indy

Tennessee Titans wide receiver Julio Jones plays against the Kansas City Chiefs in an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – For the third time this season, Julio Jones has been ruled out with a hamstring injury.

Ahead of the Titans Week 8 divisional match-up with the Colts, Jones will miss his third game for the two-toned blue.

Despite playing in Sunday’s win over the Kansas City Chiefs, Jones has been absent from practice this week as he continues to work through a nagging hamstring injury.

In the five games Jones has suited up for the Titans, he has been ruled out twice during the game. In the Titans 25-16 win over Indianapolis in Week 3, Jones spent the fourth quarter on the sideline. Mike Vrabel called it a “maintenance” issue following the game, specified a day later that he was dealing with “tightness,” and then days later Jones appeared on the injury report with a “hamstring,” and did not play in the next two games.

The Titans ruled him out with a hamstring injury in the fourth quarter of the 34-31 win over the Bills on Monday Night Football. Jones was limited in a short week of practice, but did play the following Sunday against Kansas City and registered 29 (43%) snaps on offense.

Additionally, Mike Vrabel also ruled out fullback Khari Blasingame.

