Julio Jones excited to join the Titans, ready for a fresh start

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN)- The Tennessee Titans made the Julio Jones trade official earlier this week and on Thursday he was on the practice field for OTAs.

The former Atlanta Falcons’ wide receiver showed why he’s still elite- showcasing his fancy footwork, sharp routes and solid hands.

News 2’s Kayla Anderson shows a video of Jones’ footwork on Twitter:

Jones has spent his entire professional career in Atlanta, and while he thanked the organization for giving him an opportunity, he is ready for a fresh start.

“Being here at the Titans, I love it,” said Jones. “I’m very excited to be apart of this organization. The team comradery. The whole atmosphere here. It feels like when I was in college at the University of Alabama. It’s amazing here and I had a great day.”

While most Titans fans consider this a solid addition, there are questions about his health and durability at the age of 32.

Jones was limited to nine games with hamstring injuries last season and he thinks he came back from the initial injury too quickly last season. He said he believes that there’s a lot left in the tank and sent a message to those questioning his health to “tune in.”

“I know what I have in the tank and we’re talking about ‘age.’ I’m 32, I’m young. In football you can say that’s old, but either you do it or you don’t. I’m still fast, I’m still strong,” said Jones.

And when it comes to joining this dynamic offense, the former Alabama star said he’s ready to roll. Jones, who averaged 9.8 targets with the Falcons, might see that number go down, but that’s not a concern.

“I’m not a stat guy, I’ve never been a stat guy. I’m a team guy. I’m just excited to be apart of the organization and whatever they need me to do, I’m gonna do it and play my role at a high level,” said Jones.

Jones made it clear how excited he is to line up across from wide receiver A.J. Brown on Sundays, something that will be a nightmare for opposing defenses to game plan for.

“A one-one punch however you wanna look at it, he’s definitely a number one receiver, definitely a dog. He has that competitive nature in him. I’ve been showing him little things, but he has it all,” added Jones.

Jones continues to get familiar with his new surroundings and will take part in mandatory minicamp next week, learning the team’s offense. Head coach Mike Vrabel wouldn’t put any timeline on how long he thinks it will take for Jones to complete that process, but isn’t worried about it.

“It’s gonna take as long as it takes,” Vrabel said. “We’ll see where he’s at as we work our way to the end of minicamp. Unquestionably, excited to have him. To say there’s some sort of a timetable to when he’ll know the entire offense. I hesitate to predict that.”

There will be some adjustments, playing on a new team for the first time in his professional career, but Jones said he is up for the challenge. And when it comes down to it he’s just ready to help the team win.

“At the end of the day you want to create a winning culture, however you get the job done,” said Jones.