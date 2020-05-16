Jordan Bone and mom surprised live on ESPN with impromptu graduation

Tennessee’s Jordan Bone, center, celebrates his team’s 87-63 victory over Missouri with teammates as they walk off the court after an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 8, 2019, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)

(WKRN) – Jordan Bone made a promise to his mom.

The former Vol basketball star promised her when he made the decision to leave school a year early to pursue his dream of playing in the NBA that he would one day complete his degree.

She told him and all of her children once you start something, you finish it.

So, the now-Detroit Piston surprised his mom, Karen, on Mother’s Day by telling her, “mission accomplished.” He earned his degree from the University of Tennessee.

Unfortunately due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Karen won’t be able to see her son walk down the stage accepting his diploma, so ESPN got involved.

In their weekly segment, “Feel Good Friday” they surprised both Jordan and his mom with an impromptu graduation ceremony. His brother, Josh, handed him a graduation cap and tassel to put on while his old coach Rick Barnes and UT Chancellor Donde Plowman congratulated him for his achievement.

“Hey Jordan, coach here with Chancellor Plowman,” said Rick Barnes in his full graduation garb. “We are all so excited that you finished what you started, and really thrilled for your family. Remember that we’re always here for you. You’re a Vol for life, love you and god bless.”

Plowman followed up with her congratulations, “And Karen, here’s the moment you’ve been waiting for. Graduate you may move your tassel from right to left. Go Vols!”

She and Barnes tore open their gowns to reveal Jordan Bone jerseys – Plowman wearing his Vol jersey and Barnes representing the Pistons. “And Go Pistons!”

Jordan sat there laughing, absolutely elated, while his mother sobbed. The ESPN anchor squared up question about how much it meant to her to know she was the motivation behind her son’s accomplishment and once he realized she wasn’t in a position to answer it as she wept, he shifted the question to Jordan.

“It mean’s a whole lot, man. It’s just a really special moment that I’m always going to remember. This is something I’m going to tell my kids and instill in them if it’s something you started, you must finish it,” Jordan said before pausing to check on his mother, “You alright?”

I think she’s better than alright.