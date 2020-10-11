Jones and Brinkley off Covid List for Titans

Tennessee Titans defensive tackle DaQuan Jones (90) takes a break during NFL football training camp Thursday, July 26, 2018, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

The Tennessee Titans got some good news on a bad Sunday removing defensive lineman Daquan Jones and long snapper Beau Brinkley from their Reserve/Covid-List.

Both Jones and Brinkley were a part of the Titans outbreak that saw eight members of the organization go on the Covid-List Tuesday, September 29th.

For the Titans it is a huge break as they head into a showdown with the 4-0 Buffalo Bills Tuesday night at Nissan Stadium. Their other top defensive lineman, Jeffery Simmons, is also out with Covid-19. Jones (6-4, 317 lbs.) has 8 tackles in three games this season for the Titans and with team struggling to stop the run his return has to be a huge relief.

While the Titans had a staff member test positive Sunday they have not had a player test positive since Thursday when Corey Davis was added to the list.

