Jon Robinson on Draft trades: “We’re willing to shuffle around”

Tennessee Titans general manager Jon Robinson watches warmups from the sideline before an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars Sunday, Sept. 23, 2018, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Titans General Manger Jon Robinson is days away from his 6th draft for the two-toned blue and is secure in who he is as a drafter.

The GM has made 23 total trades in the five drafts he’s been a part of in Nashville, and has made at least one trade on day three of each draft.

This year, the Titans have nine total picks and four in the top 100, but Robinson is never satisfied.

“I wish I had more than four,” he said Monday. “But that’s what we’ve got, and we’ll see what we can make out of that. Can we turn four into five or maybe six? I have some calls to put in around the league with other GMs, just to kind of gauge their willingness to move around Thursday night and Friday night, and we’ll see how those calls go this week.

It’s pretty rare a general manager speaks with this much candor ahead of the draft, but Robinson wasn’t done there.

“I think everybody kind of knows that we’re willing to shuffle around. We have historically been a team that doesn’t mind shuffling around pick-wise.”

He’s not wrong. In fact, the last time the Titans picked at No. 22, as they’re slated to this Thursday, was when the Titans traded up to select linebacker Rashaan Evans in 2018. Robinson said they’ve discussed moving both forward and back, but will be intentional about it.

“You don’t want to trade back just to trade back,” he said. “What’s the return on that move? And can you still get a player you want and pick up a pick in doing so?”

The 2021 NFL Draft begins in Cleveland on Thursday at 7 p.m. CST. You can watch each pick right here on News 2.