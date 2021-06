Jon Rahm watches his tee shot on the 14th hole during the third round of the Memorial golf tournament, Saturday, June 5, 2021, in Dublin, Ohio. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

DUBLIN, Ohio – Jon Rahm was having a big day on Saturday at Muirfield Village in the third round at the Memorial Tournament, but he won’t be able to battle for the trophy on Sunday.

After scoring a par on 18 to take a six-stroke lead into the final round, Rahm was informed by officials that he had tested positive for COVID-19.

Due to the positive test, Rahm will be forced to withdraw from the tournament.

The PGA Tour released this statement on Twitter: